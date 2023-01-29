Carlos Alcaraz stamped his name on the game with a maiden victory in the majors that saw him launch to the top of the ATP world rankings.

The US Open is one of the highlights of the ATP and WTA calendars with players set to do battle over two weeks at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The Spanish hot-shot has been injured for most of the time since then, but he will be angling to harden his grip on the game upon his return.

In the women's tournament, world No.1 Iga Swiatek did exactly that, tighten her grasp on the rankings, to build a near-unassailable lead at the summit.

A lot of tennis will be played before we even begin to think deeply about the US Open, but we're putting the dates in your diary in advance of the big competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the US Open 2023.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the US Open 2023?

The US Open 2023 will begin on Monday 28th August 2023 and run until the men's singles final on Sunday 10th September 2023.

US Open 2023 schedule

Round 1: Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th August

Round 2: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st August

Round 3: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd September

Round 4: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4h September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th September

Women's semi-finals: Thursday 7th September

Men's semi-finals: Friday 8th September

Women's final: Saturday 9th September

Men's final: Sunday 10th September

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.