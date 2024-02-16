Sinner won his first Grand Slam earlier this year in the Australian Open, while Alcaraz has wowed the crowds with triumphs in the US Open and Wimbledon during the last 18 months.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Henman said: "Holger Rune is going to be knocking on the door pretty soon. There are still areas that he needs to improve on, but there are plenty of good stories on the men's side.

"There's certainly been a few knocking on the door. [Alexander] Zverev and [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, and [Andrey] Rublev has won big tournaments now, but I wonder whether Holger Rune will overtake them.

More like this

Tim Henman will provide expert analysis on Sky Sports Tennis. Sky Sports

"I think that's kind of happened with Sinner and Alcaraz. Zverev has done very well to get back after that terrible injury. I think Tsitsipas has slightly stagnated. His game, his backhand, people have kind of worked that out a little bit.

"Rublev is playing well and competes well, but is he a little bit one-dimensional? Maybe so.

"The next man to win a maiden Slam, I think might be Holger Rune at some stage. His athletic ability, his ball striking off both wings, and I think his confidence and his belief.

"I think he can perhaps rub people up the wrong way at times, but I think that's because he's got that desire to make it happen.

"He'll definitely be one I'll be looking out for. If it doesn't happen in 2024, then I think there's every chance it could happen in 2025."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Sky Sports Tennis in the UK

You can add Sky Sports Tennis from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream elite tennis action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the drama unfold via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Sky Sports Tennis – the new home for tennis fans – launched on 11th February on Sky and NOW.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.