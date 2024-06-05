Djokovic’s withdrawal means Ruud will automatically progress to the semi-finals.

The injury has ended his hopes of bagging a 25th Grand Slam title and will result in him losing the world No 1 ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner later this month.

It remains to be seen what it will mean for his chances of competing at Wimbledon, where he is a seven-time champion.

More like this

So why has Djokovic withdrawn from the tennis tournament? Read on for everything you need to know.

Read more: French Open TV coverage | French Open prize money | French Open seeded players | French Open British players

Why has Novak Djokovic withdrawn from the French Open?

Novak Djokovic. Getty Images

Djokovic has pulled out of the tournament due to a medical meniscus tear in his right knee.

In a statement released on Instagram on Tuesday (4th June), Djokovic said: "I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros.

"I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday's match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

He continued: "I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Djokovic had been dealing with a knee injury ahead of his victory over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, in which he slipped on the court during the second set and received medical attention several times.

"For the last couple weeks I have had slight discomfort, I would call it, in the right knee, but I haven't had an injury that would be concerning me at all," Djokovic said after the game.

"But I actually felt great coming into the match – as good as I could under the circumstances – and played really well first set.

"Then in the third game of the second set, I slipped, one of the many times that I slipped and fell today. That affected the knee."

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.