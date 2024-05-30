Jannik Sinner's Australian Open victory and Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon heroics last year mean the walls are closing in on Djokovic, who can only drop points at Roland-Garros after winning the tournament in 2023.

A shock early exit for Djokovic, who has fallen at the Round of 32 stage in two of his three non-major tournament appearances this year so far, could see the chasing pack close the gap to the top of the ATP Rankings.

However, if there's one thing we do know about Djokovic based on his career so far: do not underestimate him.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Novak Djokovic's matches at the French Open 2024.

Read more: French Open TV coverage | French Open prize money | French Open seeded players | French Open British players

When does Novak Djokovic play next at the French Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic's next match is against Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the French Open 2024.

They will face each other on Thursday 30th May 2024 at approximately 1:45pm UK time.

Novak Djokovic results (French Open 2024)

All UK time.

Second Round – 1:45pm, Thursday 30th May

[1] Novak Djokovic v Roberto Carballes Baena

First Round

[1] Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6 6-4 Pierre-Hugues Herbert

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.