French Open 2024 order of play today: Schedule (Sunday 26th May – Day 1)
We've rounded up the full French Open 2024 schedule and Order of Play today.
The French Open order of play is set in stone with the first matches set to go ahead at Roland-Garros on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal is the star attraction at the tournament this year as he embarks on what is likely to be his final French Open tournament.
However, the 14-time champion has drawn No.4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round, a blockbuster spectacle for fans but a major stumbling block for his hopes of a long run.
- Watch the French Open on Eurosport, discovery+ Standard or discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports
Excitement is building as the second Grand Slam of the year gets under way, with reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each aiming to defend their crowns.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the French Open 2024, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
More like this
Read more: French Open TV coverage | French Open prize money | French Open seeded players | French Open British players
French Open 2024 order of play – Sunday 26th May (Day 1)
All UK time. Singles matches.
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 11am
- Lucia Bronzetti v Naomi Osaka
- JJ Wolf v Carlos Alcaraz
- Eva Lys v Caroline Garcia
Not before 7:15pm
Stan Wawrinka v Andy Murray
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10am
- Ugo Humbert v Lorenzo Sonego
- Jelena Ostapenko v Jaqueline Cristian
- Richard Gasquet v Borna Coric
- Barbora Krejcikova v Viktorija Golubic
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
- Andrey Rublev v Taro Daniel
- Laura Siegemund v Sofia Kenin
- Chloé Paquet v Diana Shnaider
- Nicolas Jarry v Corentin Moutet
Court 14
From 10am
- Ajla Tomljanovic v Dayana Yastremska
- Aleksandar Kovacevic v Grigor Dimitrov
- Rebecca Sramkova v Amanda Anisimova
- Sebastian Korda v Harold Mayot
Court 7
From 10am
- Marie Bouzkova v Veronika Kudermetova
- Hubert Hurkacz v Shintaro Mochizuki
- Luca Nardi v Alexandre Muller
- Alison Van Uytvanck v Tamara Zidansek
Court 6
From 10am
- Yafan Wang v Maria Timofeeva
- Laura Pigossi v Marta Kostyuk
- Kei Nishikori v Gabriel Diallo
- Terence Atmane v Sebastian Ofner
Court 8
From 10am
- Pedro Martinez v Thiago Agustin Tirante
- Katerina Siniakova v Dalma Galfi
- Fabian Marozsan v Mikhail Kukushkin
- Olga Danilovic v Martina Trevisan
Court 9
From 10am
- Zhizhen Zhang v Aleksandar Vukic
- Jordan Thompson v Maximilian Marterer
- Xiyu Wang v Zhuoxuan Bai
- Xinyu Wang v Jule Niemeie
Court 12
From 10am
- Donna Vekic v Lesia Tsurenko
- Jack Draper v Jesper De Jong
- Tatjana Maria v Clara Tauson
- Laslo Djere v Daniel Altmaier
Court 13
From 10am
- Nicolas Moreno De Alboran v Brandon Nakashima
- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro v Jana Fett
- Alejandro Tabilo v Zizou Bergs
- Katie Volynets v Aleksandra Krunic
French Open 2024 schedule
All UK time.
First round: Sunday 26th – Tuesday 28th May
From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport
Second round: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th May
From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport
Third round: Friday 31st May – Saturday 1st June
From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport
Fourth round: Sunday 2nd – Monday 3rd June
From 11am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Quarter-finals: Tuesday 4th – Wednesday 5th June
From 11am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Women's semi-finals: Thursday 6th June
From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport
Men's semi-finals: Friday 7th June
From 2:30pm on discovery+ / Eurosport
Women's final: Saturday 8th June
From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport
Men's final: Sunday 9th June
From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
- Best men's tennis players of all time | Best women's tennis players of all time
- Best men's tennis players 2024 | Best women's tennis players 2024
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.