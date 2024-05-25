The French Open order of play is set in stone with the first matches set to go ahead at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal is the star attraction at the tournament this year as he embarks on what is likely to be his final French Open tournament.

However, the 14-time champion has drawn No.4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round, a blockbuster spectacle for fans but a major stumbling block for his hopes of a long run.

Excitement is building as the second Grand Slam of the year gets under way, with reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each aiming to defend their crowns.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the French Open 2024, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

More like this

Read more: French Open TV coverage | French Open prize money | French Open seeded players | French Open British players

French Open 2024 order of play – Sunday 26th May (Day 1)

All UK time. Singles matches.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 11am

  • Lucia Bronzetti v Naomi Osaka
  • JJ Wolf v Carlos Alcaraz
  • Eva Lys v Caroline Garcia

Not before 7:15pm

  • Stan Wawrinka v Andy Murray

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

  • Ugo Humbert v Lorenzo Sonego
  • Jelena Ostapenko v Jaqueline Cristian
  • Richard Gasquet v Borna Coric
  • Barbora Krejcikova v Viktorija Golubic

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

  • Andrey Rublev v Taro Daniel
  • Laura Siegemund v Sofia Kenin
  • Chloé Paquet v Diana Shnaider
  • Nicolas Jarry v Corentin Moutet

Court 14

From 10am

  • Ajla Tomljanovic v Dayana Yastremska
  • Aleksandar Kovacevic v Grigor Dimitrov
  • Rebecca Sramkova v Amanda Anisimova
  • Sebastian Korda v Harold Mayot

Court 7

From 10am

  • Marie Bouzkova v Veronika Kudermetova
  • Hubert Hurkacz v Shintaro Mochizuki
  • Luca Nardi v Alexandre Muller
  • Alison Van Uytvanck v Tamara Zidansek

Court 6

From 10am

  • Yafan Wang v Maria Timofeeva
  • Laura Pigossi v Marta Kostyuk
  • Kei Nishikori v Gabriel Diallo
  • Terence Atmane v Sebastian Ofner

Court 8

From 10am

  • Pedro Martinez v Thiago Agustin Tirante
  • Katerina Siniakova v Dalma Galfi
  • Fabian Marozsan v Mikhail Kukushkin
  • Olga Danilovic v Martina Trevisan

Court 9

From 10am

  • Zhizhen Zhang v Aleksandar Vukic
  • Jordan Thompson v Maximilian Marterer
  • Xiyu Wang v Zhuoxuan Bai
  • Xinyu Wang v Jule Niemeie

Court 12

From 10am

  • Donna Vekic v Lesia Tsurenko
  • Jack Draper v Jesper De Jong
  • Tatjana Maria v Clara Tauson
  • Laslo Djere v Daniel Altmaier

Court 13

From 10am

  • Nicolas Moreno De Alboran v Brandon Nakashima
  • Jessica Bouzas Maneiro v Jana Fett
  • Alejandro Tabilo v Zizou Bergs
  • Katie Volynets v Aleksandra Krunic

French Open 2024 schedule

All UK time.

First round: Sunday 26th – Tuesday 28th May

From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Second round: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th May

From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Third round: Friday 31st May – Saturday 1st June

From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Fourth round: Sunday 2nd – Monday 3rd June

From 11am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 4th – Wednesday 5th June

From 11am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's semi-finals: Thursday 6th June

From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's semi-finals: Friday 7th June

From 2:30pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's final: Saturday 8th June

From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's final: Sunday 9th June

From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement