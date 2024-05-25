However, the 14-time champion has drawn No.4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round, a blockbuster spectacle for fans but a major stumbling block for his hopes of a long run.

Excitement is building as the second Grand Slam of the year gets under way, with reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each aiming to defend their crowns.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the French Open 2024, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

French Open 2024 order of play – Sunday 26th May (Day 1)

All UK time. Singles matches.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 11am

Lucia Bronzetti v Naomi Osaka

JJ Wolf v Carlos Alcaraz

Eva Lys v Caroline Garcia

Not before 7:15pm

Stan Wawrinka v Andy Murray

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

Ugo Humbert v Lorenzo Sonego

Jelena Ostapenko v Jaqueline Cristian

Richard Gasquet v Borna Coric

Barbora Krejcikova v Viktorija Golubic

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Andrey Rublev v Taro Daniel

Laura Siegemund v Sofia Kenin

Chloé Paquet v Diana Shnaider

Nicolas Jarry v Corentin Moutet

Court 14

From 10am

Ajla Tomljanovic v Dayana Yastremska

Aleksandar Kovacevic v Grigor Dimitrov

Rebecca Sramkova v Amanda Anisimova

Sebastian Korda v Harold Mayot

Court 7

From 10am

Marie Bouzkova v Veronika Kudermetova

Hubert Hurkacz v Shintaro Mochizuki

Luca Nardi v Alexandre Muller

Alison Van Uytvanck v Tamara Zidansek

Court 6

From 10am

Yafan Wang v Maria Timofeeva

Laura Pigossi v Marta Kostyuk

Kei Nishikori v Gabriel Diallo

Terence Atmane v Sebastian Ofner

Court 8

From 10am

Pedro Martinez v Thiago Agustin Tirante

Katerina Siniakova v Dalma Galfi

Fabian Marozsan v Mikhail Kukushkin

Olga Danilovic v Martina Trevisan

Court 9

From 10am

Zhizhen Zhang v Aleksandar Vukic

Jordan Thompson v Maximilian Marterer

Xiyu Wang v Zhuoxuan Bai

Xinyu Wang v Jule Niemeie

Court 12

From 10am

Donna Vekic v Lesia Tsurenko

Jack Draper v Jesper De Jong

Tatjana Maria v Clara Tauson

Laslo Djere v Daniel Altmaier

Court 13

From 10am

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran v Brandon Nakashima

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro v Jana Fett

Alejandro Tabilo v Zizou Bergs

Katie Volynets v Aleksandra Krunic

French Open 2024 schedule

All UK time.

First round: Sunday 26th – Tuesday 28th May

From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Second round: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th May

From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Third round: Friday 31st May – Saturday 1st June

From 12pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Fourth round: Sunday 2nd – Monday 3rd June

From 11am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 4th – Wednesday 5th June

From 11am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's semi-finals: Thursday 6th June

From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's semi-finals: Friday 7th June

From 2:30pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's final: Saturday 8th June

From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's final: Sunday 9th June

From 3pm on discovery+ / Eurosport

