Spanish megastar Nadal has won a frankly outrageous total of 14 French Open titles, including his first in 2005 and most recent last year in 2022.

Centre Court, strawberries and cream; Rod Laver Arena and overly-partisan crowds; and Roland Garros and Rafael Nadal. Some pairings are just meant to be.

However, as the second Grand Slam of the year approaches, the unthinkable reality is becoming an increasing possibility: Nadal may not feature at Roland Garros.

The 36-year-old has featured in the last 18 editions of the tournament, winning 14 of them and reaching the quarter-finals in all but two of them. The notion of a Nadal-free French Open has been unfathomable since 2004.

News reports continue to circulate around the fitness and ability of Nadal to play at his beloved Slam, and we're on hand to keep you informed right up until the tournament begins.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest news about whether Rafael Nadal will play at the French Open 2023.

Will Rafael Nadal play at the French Open 2023?

At the time of writing, Nadal has not withdrawn from the tournament, meaning we should operate on the assumption he will play a part.

Nadal has suffered from a hip injury since January. His last match was a shock second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

He was expected to be fit for at least some of the clay-court season, but the Barcelona, Madrid and Italian Open tournaments all passed him by.

Possibly the most telling sign of Nadal's current status is that he reportedly declined a wildcard place at the Bordeaux Challenger, essentially a French Open warm-up competition.

If Nadal physically makes it onto the courts at Roland Garros, he cannot be expected to maintain his glittering record at the tournament given a sheer lack of match fitness.

Video footage emerged last week appearing to show Nadal in discomfort during a practice session.

As stressed, Nadal is yet to formally withdraw from the tournament, but the general feeling is trending towards this being the first French Open sans Nadal since his winning debut at the tournament in 2005.

