Novak Djokovic has reached 10 Australian Open finals during his career, and boasts a perfect 100 per cent winning record in them – can anyone halt his charge in 2024?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the Australian Open 2024 men's final, including date, time and TV information.

When is the Australian Open 2024 men's final?

The Australian Open men's final will take place on Sunday 28th January 2024.

It will mark the end of the 112th edition of the Australian Open, the 56th in the Open Era.

What time is the Australian Open 2024 men's final?

The Australian Open men's final will start at 8:30am UK time.

How to watch the Australian Open 2024 men's final

Coverage of the Australian Open 2024 men's final will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show live coverage from the early hours of the morning until approximately midday in UK time. Check our full schedule for more details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Australian Open 2024.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Who won the Australian Open last year?

Novak Djokovic is the reigning Australian Open men's singles champion after a comfortable, straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 final.

The Serbian star returned to Australia for the first time since being blocked from the country over his COVID vaccination status in 2022.

Djokovic was unfazed as he returned down under to claim his 10th Australian Open title. He defeated opponents such as Grigor Dimitrov, home favourite Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev on the road to glory.

