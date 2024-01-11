Alcaraz knows that if he goes all the way here, he will apply serious pressure to Djokovic, who stands to lose maximum points due to his 2023 triumph.

The draw will keep the pair apart until the final, should they both advance, and Alcaraz will be determined to make the most of his opportunity to close the gap.

Fans across the world will be intrigued to see how Alcaraz starts the fresh season as a known quantity rather than a lower-profile wildcard.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Carlos Alcaraz's matches at the Australian Open 2024.

When does Carlos Alcaraz play next at the Australian Open 2024?

Carlos Alcaraz's next match is against Richard Gasquet in the first round of the Australian Open 2024.

They will face each other on Sunday 14th January 2024 at approximately TBC UK time.

Carlos Alcaraz results (Australian Open 2024)

First Round – time TBC, Sunday 14th January

[2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

