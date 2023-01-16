The Serbian starts the year as No.4 seed after missing two of the four majors last year, though he is expected to open the taps and make light work of restoring himself to the summit.

Novak Djokovic returns to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2023 and will be raring to go having won this competition in his three last outings at this tournament.

He faces unseeded opposition in the first round but could meet the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Pablo Carreno Busta in the middle rounds and would be separated from Rafael Nadal until the final should they each continue to progress.

Djokovic arrives in Melbourne as the favourite to reclaim his crown. He has won the competition more than anyone else in history with nine titles to his name.

The Serbian was deported from Australia ahead of last year's tournament after failing to meet the requirements for entering the country without a COVID vaccination.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2023 tournament, including next match details and results.

When is Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic's next match is against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round.

They will face each other at 9:15am UK time on Tuesday 17th January 2023.

Novak Djokovic results at Australian Open 2023

First round – 9:15am, Tuesday 17th January

Roberto Carballes Baena v Novak Djokovic [4]

