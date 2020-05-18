Celtic's victory marks their ninth consecutive season win.

The board used average points per game played to determine the final results, with Celtic placing 13 points ahead of nearest competitors Rangers. However, Celtic had played a game more before the season was halted.

Hearts landed at the bottom of the scoreboard, four point behind Hamilton Academical.

The Tynecastle team could claw back however after chair Ann Budge was given approval to work on a temporary league reconstruction proposal.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan congratulated Celtic and commiserated Hearts, saying the league were left with "no realistic option but to call" the season.

The season came to a halt in March and a few weeks later, 81 per cent of clubs voted to give the SPFL board power to end the season if they consider the remaining 49 games to be unplayable.

In a statement to Celtic fans, the team's manager Neil Lennon said that the supporters are the best around. "Together we have shown that we are a powerful force and once again the best team in the country."

"We would have loved to play out the season in front of you, it is what we all wanted. We were desperate to continue the blistering form we were in when the season was suspended," he added. "However, do not in a way let this detract from our achievement. While many will seek to challenge us, the title is ours and we deserve it."

In Scotland, all levels of football are suspended until at least 10 June,, while football associations must declare their season by 25 May.

The final results are as listed:

Celtic Rangers Motherwell Aberdeen Livingston St Johnstone Hibernian Kilmarnock St Mirren Ross County Hamilton Academy Hearts

