Premier League coronavirus updates: Latest COVID measures and cancellations

The Premier League’s busy festive schedule is under threat from coronavirus after multiple clubs reported outbreaks of the virus.

The league announced on Monday (13th December 2021) that it had found a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at multiple clubs over the previous seven days.

Two Premier League games have already been called off due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the clubs – much to fans’ dismay.

However, Premiere League clubs have now agreed to introduce daily COVID testing for players and club staff in an attempt to stem the tidal wave of positive COVID cases – and to prevent the postponement of further games.

As the Premier League season gears up for its busiest period, read on for everything you need to know about which games have been called off and what the new rules are regarding COVID-19.

Which games have been called off?

Tottenham’s fixture against Brighton, which was originally set to go ahead on 12th December, was the first Premier League game to have been postponed.

Manchester United’s game with Brentford, which was due to unfold on the 14th December, was then also postponed after the club confirmed that several staff and players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Dates for the rearranged fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

What are the Premiere League’s new COVID rules?

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Premier League’s clubs have now agreed to test players daily in an attempt to stamp out the rising number of positive COVID cases.

The move comes amid a tidal wave of new COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, with 42 new cases identified last week.

There will be daily lateral flow tests for each player and two PCR tests each week.

What are the new COVID entry requirement for fans attending matches?

The Premier League has also issued new entry requirements for all stadiums, with ticket-holders required to prove their vaccination status.

Fans who are unable to show valid vaccination status could be denied entry.

This means that supporters attending matches will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of start time.

Clubs are also demanding that supporters fill in COVID-19 status self-declaration forms ahead of attending games.

