Mark Allen clinched the victory in 2023 as he defeated Judd Trump 10-9 and will be determined to defend his title this time around.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently on the list to play in the event, but it remains to be seen whether he will withdraw from the UK-based tournament, as he has done throughout the season so far.

Trump is the top seed for the competition and remains the man to beat – but can anyone stop him?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the World Grand Prix 2024.

When is World Grand Prix 2024?

The World Grand Prix 2024 starts on Monday 15th January 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 21st January 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch World Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Grand Prix will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

World Grand Prix 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the World Grand Prix 2024. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £40,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £12,500

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £5,000

Highest break: £10,000

TOTAL: £380,000

