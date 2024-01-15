World Grand Prix snooker on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
There's another high-quality snooker tournament to chase up after The Masters this week.
The World Grand Prix will bring the top 32 players on the one-year ranking list together for a week at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.
Mark Allen clinched the victory in 2023 as he defeated Judd Trump 10-9 and will be determined to defend his title this time around.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently on the list to play in the event, but it remains to be seen whether he will withdraw from the UK-based tournament, as he has done throughout the season so far.
Trump is the top seed for the competition and remains the man to beat – but can anyone stop him?
When is World Grand Prix 2024?
The World Grand Prix 2024 starts on Monday 15th January 2024.
The tournament runs until Sunday 21st January 2024, with the final taking place on that day.
How to watch World Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the World Grand Prix will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
World Grand Prix 2024 prize money
There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the World Grand Prix 2024. Here's the full rundown:
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £40,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £12,500
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £5,000
- Highest break: £10,000
- TOTAL: £380,000
