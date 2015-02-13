Ireland blustered a little before beating the Italians last weekend, but now have their first home match of the Six Nations against France.

Scotland lost to the French during the first weekend, but on Sunday welcome the shellshocked Welsh, who were beaten by England at home in the opening match of this year's Six Nations.

Where and when to watch the games

England v Italy, Saturday 2pm BBC1 (kick-off 2:30pm)

Ireland v France, Saturday 4:30pm BBC1 (kick-off 5pm)

Scotland v Wales, Sunday 2:30pm BBC1 (kick-off 3pm)

What you need to know

Coach Stuart Lancaster has named an unchanged England squad to face Italy, choosing to rely on the same players who beat Wales 21-16 in the Millennium Stadium last Friday. This will be centre Jonathan Joseph's first start in an England shirt at Twickenham.

Ireland v France has ended in a draw twice in the past three years. France-based fly half Johnny Sexton returns to the Ireland starting XV after three months sidelined by concussion.

Talking of concussion, Welsh winger George North has been left out of the squad as a precaution after receiving two bangs to the head during last week's loss to Ireland.