Six Nations 2015 guide: where and when to watch - and everything else you need to know
Set your rugby reminders for England v Italy, Ireland v France and Scotland v Wales kick-offs in the Six Nations this Valentine's weekend
The second weekend of the Six Nations "friendly" rivalry (as if) kicks off this Valentine's Day. Here's your guide to all the matches taking place over this weekend's rugby love-in and where and when to tune in.
England go from one of their toughest matches of the tournament against Wales to what should be one of the easiest, at home to Italy.
Ireland blustered a little before beating the Italians last weekend, but now have their first home match of the Six Nations against France.
Scotland lost to the French during the first weekend, but on Sunday welcome the shellshocked Welsh, who were beaten by England at home in the opening match of this year's Six Nations.
Where and when to watch the games
England v Italy, Saturday 2pm BBC1 (kick-off 2:30pm)
Ireland v France, Saturday 4:30pm BBC1 (kick-off 5pm)
Scotland v Wales, Sunday 2:30pm BBC1 (kick-off 3pm)
What you need to know
Coach Stuart Lancaster has named an unchanged England squad to face Italy, choosing to rely on the same players who beat Wales 21-16 in the Millennium Stadium last Friday. This will be centre Jonathan Joseph's first start in an England shirt at Twickenham.
Ireland v France has ended in a draw twice in the past three years. France-based fly half Johnny Sexton returns to the Ireland starting XV after three months sidelined by concussion.
Talking of concussion, Welsh winger George North has been left out of the squad as a precaution after receiving two bangs to the head during last week's loss to Ireland.