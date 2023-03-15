Fabien Galthie's men hit top gear last time out with a 53-10 annihilation of England at Twickenham and will hope to dish out a similar kind of performance against the Welsh in Paris.

France's job is a simple one this weekend: win. Anything less than a victory over Wales will see crowns placed on Irish heads on Super Saturday.

Ideally, France need a bonus point victory to push the pressure onto Ireland. That would take them one point above the Irish, who face England in the final match of the tournament.

Ireland are still firmly in the driving seat to seize the title, but France can only do their job and hope for a wild evening in Dublin.

Wales have endured a fairly miserable time despite the return of Warren Gatland at the helm. Their sole victory came against Italy and they could be on the wrong end of a demolition job here if France click like we know they can.

France v Wales on TV

When is France v Wales on TV?

France v Wales will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

France v Wales kick-off time

France v Wales will kick off at 2:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Ireland v England.

What TV channel is France v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 1:55pm. You can also watch the game via Welsh-language channel S4C.

ITV has the rights to broadcast all of France's home matches.

How to live stream France v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to France v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v Wales odds

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Round 5

Round 5

Saturday 18th March

Scotland v Italy (12:30pm) BBC One / S4C

France v Wales (2:45pm) ITV1 / S4C

Ireland v England (5pm) ITV1

Six Nations fixtures

