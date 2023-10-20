Steve Borthwick's side have proven the doubters wrong by reaching this point, but face, without doubt, their biggest challenge yet against the Springboks on Saturday.

Argentina, too, are heavy underdogs in their semi-final, but know Friday's opposition well and, as they showed last year in Christchurch, are capable of beating the All Blacks.

But how many of the final four teams are among the very best in the world? We take a look with the help of the World Rugby rankings.

RadioTimes.com brings you the top five rugby teams in the world in 2023.

5. England (84.03)

Steve Borthwick's side were heavily written off in the build up to the 2023 tournament - and perhaps rightly so - but, not for the first time, England are the only northern hemisphere team remaining in the World Cup.

They have climbed back into the top 5 of the world rankings, replacing Scotland, off the back of their nerve-wracking victory over Fiji in what was arguably their best performance under Borthwick to date.

Heavy underdogs they may be, but Saturday's semi-final against South Africa gives them the chance for some revenge - having lost to the Boks in the 2007 and 2019 finals.

4. France (87.81)

Dropping down from second to fourth in the world rankings are tournament hosts France, whose dreams of a first World Cup triumph on home soil were shattered by South Africa.

It will offer little solace to Antoine Dupont and his teammates that their exit came courtesy of one of the great games of World Cup rugby at the Stade de France on Sunday night.

For the French, the wait goes on.

3. Ireland (90.57)

Ireland's wait for a first World Cup win goes on, as well, after their heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand on Saturday evening.

When Zombie was ringing out after their pool stage victory over South Africa, it really did feel like this could be their year, but - as so many great teams have before them - they were undone by the All Blacks.

To add insult to injury, they've dropped from first to third in the world rankings.

2. New Zealand (90.91)

They didn't arrive in France with the usual hype, but New Zealand had quietly gone about their business ahead of their quarter-final victory over Ireland.

That performance and result was a timely reminder that you really can never write off the All Blacks, and they'll back themselves to move one step closer to a record fourth World Cup win by beating Argentina on Friday night.

Beating Johnny Sexton and co has helped the Kiwis climb two places, from fourth to second, in the world rankings.

1. South Africa (92.48)

It's hard to argue with the reigning world champions topping the rankings - particularly after they came out on top against hosts France in an all-time classic on Sunday evening.

Their 28-29 victory at Stade de France has seen them climb from third to first, but it's a different title they're hunting now as they continue their pursuit of back-to-back World Cup triumphs, which would put them out on their own with four wins in total.

That pool stage defeat to Ireland feels like a long time ago, and they will be the heavy favourites for Saturday's semi-final against England - in what is a rerun of the 2019 and 2007 finals.

