A grand total of 31 matches will be played across England with 16 teams in the hunt for delayed glory.

The Rugby League World Cup has finally arrived. While the tournament may still be branded as the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, the champions will be crowned in 2022.

New Zealand will hope to make the most of their world No.1 status, but 11-time champions Australia are clearly still the team to beat going into this tournament.

Great Britain are the second most successful team in the competition's history with three wins between 1954 and 1972. However, the team was devolved into home nations and England are yet to win under their own banner despite three second-place finishes.

England were defeated by Australia in the last tournament's final in 2017. The score rested at just 6-0 in a gritty encounter.

Fans across the world will be eager to see whether anyone can lay a glove on the Australians in 2022.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates for the Rugby League World Cup 2022, including times and location.

When is the Rugby League World Cup 2022?

The Rugby League World Cup 2022 begins on Saturday 15th October 2022.

It will run for over a month prior to the final, which takes place on Saturday 19th November 2022.

The tournament should have been staged around these dates last year but COVID restrictions – including the inability of the Australia and New Zealand teams to travel to the UK – meant that it was postponed and pushed back into 2022.

Where is the Rugby League World Cup 2022 held?

The Rugby League World Cup is being held across England in 2022.

You'll not be surprised to know that the vast majority of host cities and venues are spread across Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.

Only two host cities – Coventry and London – lie south of Sheffield, while Newcastle and Middlesbrough will also host matches even further north of the main cluster.

Rugby League World Cup host cities

Bolton – University of Bolton Stadium

Coventry – Coventry Building Society Arena

Doncaster – Keepmoat Stadium

Huddersfield – John Smith's Stadium

Hull – MKM Stadium

Leeds – Elland Road

Leeds – Headingley Stadium

Leigh – Leigh Sports Village Stadium

London – Emirates Stadium

Manchester – Old Trafford

Middlesbrough – Riverside Stadium

Newcastle – Kingston Park

Newcastle – St James's Park

Sheffield – Bramall Lane

St Helens – Totally Wicked Stadium

Warrington – Halliwell Jones Stadium

Wigan – DW Stadium

York – York Community Stadium

