To make life easier for everyone, the two UK broadcasters of the Games, BBC and discovery+, will each air a daily highlights show to bring all the biggest moments to fans across the nation.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch highlights of the Olympic Games in 2024.

Olympics 2024 highlights on BBC

BBC will air Tonight at the Games each evening throughout Paris 2024 with all the highlights of key events and stories.

Day 1: Saturday 27th July

Tonight at the Games (10:30pm) BBC One

Day 2: Sunday 28th July

Tonight at the Games (10:30pm) BBC One

Day 3: Monday 29th July

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 4: Tuesday 30th July

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 5: Wednesday 31st July

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 6: Thursday 1st August

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 7: Friday 2nd August

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 8: Saturday 3rd August

Tonight at the Games (10:20pm) BBC One

Day 9: Sunday 4th August

Tonight at the Games (10:30pm) BBC One

Day 10: Monday 5th August

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 11: Tuesday 6th August

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 12: Wednesday 7th August

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 13: Thursday 8th August

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 14: Friday 9th August

Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One

Day 15: Saturday 10th August

Tonight at the Games (10:20pm) BBC One

Olympics 2024 highlights on discovery+

Laura Woods will present Bonsoir Paris at 9pm every night on Eurosport and discovery+, reviewing all the highlights and talking points from the day.

Fans will also be treated to Bonjour Paris at 7am each morning, with Orla Chennaoui previewing all the action to come that day.

