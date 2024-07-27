Olympics 2024 highlights: What time is daily highlights show?
Your guide to Olympic Games 2024 highlights to stay up to date with action in Paris.
The Olympic Games are an overwhelming experience for even the most ardent sports fans out there.
With 32 sports to savour and 329 gold medals to be awarded, there's something for everyone, all day, every day.
- Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts
To make life easier for everyone, the two UK broadcasters of the Games, BBC and discovery+, will each air a daily highlights show to bring all the biggest moments to fans across the nation.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch highlights of the Olympic Games in 2024.
Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.
More like this
Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators
Olympics 2024 highlights on BBC
BBC will air Tonight at the Games each evening throughout Paris 2024 with all the highlights of key events and stories.
Day 1: Saturday 27th July
Tonight at the Games (10:30pm) BBC One
Day 2: Sunday 28th July
Tonight at the Games (10:30pm) BBC One
Day 3: Monday 29th July
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 4: Tuesday 30th July
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 5: Wednesday 31st July
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 6: Thursday 1st August
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 7: Friday 2nd August
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 8: Saturday 3rd August
Tonight at the Games (10:20pm) BBC One
Day 9: Sunday 4th August
Tonight at the Games (10:30pm) BBC One
Day 10: Monday 5th August
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 11: Tuesday 6th August
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 12: Wednesday 7th August
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 13: Thursday 8th August
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 14: Friday 9th August
Tonight at the Games (10:40pm) BBC One
Day 15: Saturday 10th August
Tonight at the Games (10:20pm) BBC One
Olympics 2024 highlights on discovery+
Laura Woods will present Bonsoir Paris at 9pm every night on Eurosport and discovery+, reviewing all the highlights and talking points from the day.
Fans will also be treated to Bonjour Paris at 7am each morning, with Orla Chennaoui previewing all the action to come that day.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.