Instead of a combined three-discipline event, there are now two golds up for grabs in Paris: speed climbing and a combined boulder and lead event.

So, when is all the climbing action set to unfold and who's competing for Team GB? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is climbing at the Olympics 2024?

Competition climbing at the 2024 Summer Olympics is scheduled to run from 5th to 10th August.

The six days of competition will unfold at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue.

Team GB climbing at the Olympics 2024

Team GB has qualified a full quota of climbers for the combined boulder and lead event, with Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur competing for the men, and Molly Thompson-Smith and Erin McNeice going for the women.

Molly Thompson-Smith. Lintao Zhang / Getty Images.

Thompson-Smith previously called for more diversity in the sport, telling BBC Newsbeat: "I'm often the only one who looks the way I do.

"One of my main motivations for competing at the Olympic Games is to be that role model, that athlete I wish I had when I was a kid."

Olympics 2024 climbing on TV

You can watch every Olympics 2024 event including sport climbing live on discovery+.

The standard tier usually costs £6.99 per month but until the end of the Olympics games you can sign up for £3.99 per month, and if you do the price will remain the same until the end of the year.

In addition, the BBC is providing 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what it will show on its limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 climbing schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Monday 5th August

4:00am – Men’s Combined: Semi-final (Bouldering)

7:00am – Women’s Speed: Qualification

Tuesday 6th August

4:00am – Women’s Combined: Semi-final (Bouldering)

7:00am – Men’s Speed: Qualification

Wednesday 7th August

4:00am – Men’s Combined: Semi-final (Lead)

6:35am – Women’s Speed: Final

Thursday 8th August

4:00am – Women’s Combined: Semi-final (Lead)

6:35am – Men’s Speed: Final

Friday 9th August

4:15am – Men’s Combined: Final

4:15am – Women’s Combined: Final

