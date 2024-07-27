A grand total of 327 Team GB athletes will compete at the Olympic Games over the course of the competitions, across a wide variety of sports and disciplines.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Flag bearers Helen Glover and Tom Daley are among the greatest medal hopes for the Brits, but you can expect surprise stars to pop up in events across the slate in the days to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the top British talents in action at the Olympics today.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

Brits on today at the Olympics: Saturday 27th July

All UK time. Subject to change.

Anna Henderson (Road cycling)

From 1:30pm and 3:30pm on BBC One/discovery+

Henderson is one of the brightest hopes for British cycling in the women's time trials on the opening day.

She won the National Championships in July after recovering from breaking her collarbone – twice.

Max Whitlock (Artistic gymnastics)

From 10am on BBC One/discovery+

One of the poster boys of Team GB, Whitlock returns to the fold among a strong crop of British talent.

Saturday is qualification day for the men, with gymnasts including Whitlock and Luke Whitehouse involved and eager to fire a signal of intent to the rest of the pack.

Seonaid McIntosh and Michael Bargeron (Shooting)

From 9:30am on BBC/discovery+

McIntosh and Bargeron are involved in the one of the very first medal events of the Games as the Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle gets under way.

The former is a strong contender for a medal in the individual events, but the pair stand a chance of getting Team GB off to a flying start.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.