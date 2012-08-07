9:30am BBC1, Olympics 4

Tim Brabants is the defending Olympic champion. He is the most successful British kayaker ever, and as the oldest competitor in the British canoe team he is a talisman. If he makes it to the final, anything could happen. Anna Hemmings

Tim Brabants: "I've got the rest of my life to be a doctor"

Canoeing: Women's K4 500m Final

10:44am BBC3, BBC Olympics 4

Team GB has a very young crew. Jess Walker is 22 and she is the most experienced of the lot, having competed in Beijing when she was just 18. The superstars in this race are the Hungarians and the Germans, who will fight for gold and silver.

No British woman has ever won an Olympic medal in the kayak — this could be a good place to start. Anna Hemmings

Sailing: Men's 49er Medal Race

1:00pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 6

These are really light, fast, glamorous two-man boats that only came into the Olympics in 2000. You've got to be really fit and agile to race in the 49er because the boats are so quick.

Steve Morrison and Ben Rhodes went to Beijing and came sixth. They've yet to perform this year, but they have a lot of experience in the class. While they are very capable of taking a medal, don't hold out too much hope - the Aussies have been winning everything of late. Pippa Wilson

Boxing: Women's flyweight quarter-finals

1.30pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 4

GB's sole remaining representative in the inaugural Olympic women's boxing tournament is Nicola Adams in the flyweight division. She's already guaranteed a bronze but today she's fighting for a place in the gold medal match. She should be good and fresh after a first-round bye and a routine win in the quarters.

"It wasn’t too long ago that women’s boxing wasn’t really heard of here, and we were considered to be the easy draw," says BBC commentator Lucy O'Connor. "But we’ve made huge strides in the past few years, once the Olympic decision was announced. Nicola Adams is wonderful to watch. Very fluent, very fluid, very flairy. She’s very exciting."

Today's bout puts Adams up against one of the sport's most famous exponents: "Magnificent" Mary Kom of India.

"There's a woman from Ireland, Katie Taylor. She's our greatest hope because she's world champion. She's already in the quarter-finals so we're one fight from a medal. She's from my town in Ireland, too: Bray. On Twitter, I've tried to popularise the hashtag #braygirlintheringtralalalala..."

Catch the women's boxing at 1:25pm on BBC Olympics 4, 1:45pm on BBC1 and 8:25pm on BBC Olympics 4.

Golds today

Canoeing Men’s Kayak Single 1,000m Finals 9:30am; Men’s Canoe Single 1,000m Finals 9:48am; Men’s Kayak Double 1,000m Finals 10:16am; Women’s Kayak Four 500m Finals 10:44am Equestrian Individual Jumping Final Round A 12 noon Sailing Men’s 49er Medal Race 1pm Table Tennis Men’s Team Gold Medal Match 1:30pm Equestrian Individual Jumping Final Round B 2:55pm; Individual Jumping Final Jump-Off 3:55pm Wrestling Women’s 48kg Freestyle Gold Medal Final 6:15pm; Women’s 63kg Freestyle Gold Medal Final 6:15pm Athletics Women’s Long Jump Final 8:05pm; Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 8:45pm; Women’s 200m Final 9pm Beach Volleyball Women’s Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Match 9pm Athletics Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 9:15pm Taekwondo Women’s -49kg Gold Medal Final 10:15pm; Men’s -58kg Gold Medal Final 10:30pm



