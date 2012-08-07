His words make more sense when you know that Brabants, 35, is an A&E doctor who’s put his medical career on hold to go for another Olympic gold. “I have the rest of my life to be a doctor again, but only limited time to be an athlete, so I have to do everything I can to train for the Games.”

Brabants was the first British sprint canoeist to win an Olympic medal when he took the bronze medal at his first Olympics in Sydney 2000, then finished a disappointing fifth in Athens before his gold in Beijing. “I’ve tasted defeat, in 2004,” he says. “I felt I‘d let a lot of people down. I don’t want that feeling again. I’ve had a few injuries, but I feel strong and I’ve been training hard. I just want to get started now.”

Advertisement

The canoeing men's K1 1,000m final is on Wednesday 8 August at 9:30am. Watch it on BBC1 or BBC Olympics 4