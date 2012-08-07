Great Britain has not brought home an individual jumping medal since the 1972 Munich games, but we have two riders in contention this time - both members of the team that won gold on Monday.

Advertisement

Nick Skelton is a huge story here. He's 54 years old and this is his sixth official Olympics, which is an amazing achievement. Considering Nick broke his neck in a riding fall about ten years ago it is quite astonishing that he's competing at all. He's had an amazing run of form already this year, and in Big Star he's got one of the best horses in the world.