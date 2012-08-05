Women’s boxing makes its Olympic bow at London 2012, although it did feature as a demonstration sport at the 1904 Games in St Louis. It was then banned in many countries and only resurfaced due to legal challenges in the 1970s and 80s.

The format is slightly different from the men’s competition — bouts consist of four two-minute rounds (not three of three), and competitors wear chest protectors as well as head guards.