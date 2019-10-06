Oakland Raiders are playing 'at home' against the Chicago Bears and both teams are coming off wins last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Raiders v Chicago Bears game on TV and online.

What time is Oakland Raiders v Chicago Bears?

Oakland Raiders v Chicago Bears will kick off at 6:00pm on Sunday 6th October 2019 in UK time.

Where is Oakland Raiders v Chiacago Bears being played?

This NFL London series game is being held at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Capacity: 62,062

How to watch and live stream Oakland Raiders v Chicago Bears

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action (from 5:00pm) and Main Event (from 7:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Oakland Raiders – Team Guide

Quarterback/Key Player

Derek Carr is the Raiders' QB. He was chosen in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Oakland and immediately became the team's starting QB.

The 28-year-old was an NFL MVP candidate after a terrific 2016 season, though he broke his leg during a Christmas Eve game – the penultimate showdown of the campaign – and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Carr was ranked 11th in the list of NFL Top 100 Players in 2017.

Results (2-2)

Week 1: Raiders 24-16 Broncos (W)

Week 2: Raiders 10-28 Chiefs (L)

Week 3: Vikings 34-14 Raiders (L)

Week 4: Colts 24-31 Raiders (W)

In a nutshell...

The Raiders were tipped for disaster following the turbulent departure of megastar Antonio Brown, but an average roster has started in solid form.

They're a decent, if unspectacular, team but will need to step up a gear if they are to scrape into the play-off spots by the end of the season.

Chicago Bears – Team Guide

Quarterback

Chase Daniel has received the nod to replace injured starting QB Mitch Trubisky.

The 32-year-old is a seasoned backup, having played five or less games in his last six seasons and throwing just 154 pass attempts since his career started in 2010.

Daniel will hope to prove a point in his first game of the season.

Key Player

Khalil Mack was traded to the Bears from the Raiders in 2018 to shock across the US.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is an outrageous talent who has elevated the Bears defence into an elite unit.

In the 20 games before Mack signed, the Bears had won 5, lost 15.

In the 20 games after Mack signed, the Bears have won 15, lost 5.

Mack is one (huge) piece of a top-tier defence that has transformed the going-nowhere-fast Bears into dark horse Super Bowl contenders.

Expect to see him clambering all over former team-mate Carr in London.

Results so far (3-1)

WEEK 1: Bears 3-10 Packers (L)

WEEK 2: Broncos 14-16 Bears (W)

WEEK 3: Redskins 15-31 Bears (W)

WEEK 4: Bears 16-6 Vikings (W)

In a nutshell...

This is a top-level defensive football team who won't give an inch of breathing room to the Raiders attacking stars.

The Bears lack an elite quarterback, but they have playmakers across the field who can take the load of Daniel in search of a win.