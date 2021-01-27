How to watch NFL in the UK – Playoff fixtures on TV, Sky Sports, Channel 5 and more

It all comes down to this. The most remarkable, unique, turbulent season in NFL history is about to come to a screeching close as Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to Florida for a showdown to end all showdowns.

The reigning champions Chiefs defeated Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills with a fierce display at Arrowhead Stadium, but now they face an unprecedented competitor in the shape of Brady.

The 43-year-old megastar guided his team to a stunning win over Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers in their own backyard at Lambeau and, against all the odds, he is firmly targeting Super Bowl victory number seven.

UK fans may need to stay up into the small hours for the Brady-Mahomes fireworks, but those who do make the call with be sure to be justified in their decision.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV with UK start times and broadcast details so you don’t miss any of the games that are being shown on this side of the pond.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time.

Super Bowl

Sunday 7th February

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs (11:30pm) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / BBC