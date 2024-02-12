Past acts have included Rihanna and a mega collab from Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mark J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent in recent years.

Super Bowl halftime show performers

Usher was the main man on stage during the halftime show as he performed a medley of his greatest hits.

The Yeah! singer was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, who donned a sparkling red jumpsuit as she emerged playing a matching red piano.

Other guest stars included Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R. and Lil' Jon. Will.i.am and Ludacris also joined in the festivities throughout the set.

