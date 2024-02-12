Who performed with Usher in the Super Bowl halftime show?
Your complete round-up of guests who joined Usher for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Usher dazzled the crowd at Allegiant Stadium in the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show – but he wasn't the only star on display.
While any slim hopes of a jaw-dropping Taylor Swift cameo were quickly extinguished, fans were not left disappointed by some of the huge names on show.
Past acts have included Rihanna and a mega collab from Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mark J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent in recent years.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of performers in the Super Bowl halftime show.
Read more: Best NFL players in the league | Best NFL players of all time
More like this
Super Bowl halftime show performers
Usher was the main man on stage during the halftime show as he performed a medley of his greatest hits.
The Yeah! singer was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, who donned a sparkling red jumpsuit as she emerged playing a matching red piano.
Other guest stars included Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R. and Lil' Jon. Will.i.am and Ludacris also joined in the festivities throughout the set.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.