The Chiefs finished up 38-35 thanks to a staggering second-half effort by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The game will go down as the third highest-scoring Super Bowl in history , just two points short of the record.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl in 2023 after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in a pulsating showdown in Arizona.

Mahomes limped off the field at half time after aggravating a pre-existing injury but dug deep to return and fire his team to victory.

However, the game was not without controversy. A questionable holding call in the dying stages effectively swung the game in the Chiefs' favour and denied the chance for Jalen Hurts to embark on a last-gasp drive to win.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Super Bowl 2023.

Super Bowl 2023 result

Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles

Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes (21-27 for 182yds, 3 TD)

Rushing: Isiah Pacheco (15 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD)

Receiving: Travis Kelce (6 receptions, 81 yards, 1 TD)

Eagles

QB: Jalen Hurts (27-38 for 304yds, 1 TD)

Rushing: Jalen Hurts (15 carries, 70 yards, 3 TD)

Receiving: DeVonta Smith (7 receptions, 100 yards)

Super Bowl 2023 MVP

Patrick Mahomes is the official Super Bowl 2023 MVP following a miraculous performance that saw him bounce back from injury to land the grand prize for his team.

It all came down to the pair of quarterbacks as Hurts was on fire throughout the match, a threat in the air and on the ground. He recorded 304 passing yards and one TD pass, as well as 70 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

