Each side has exploded into life early in the game with 38 points scored before we even caught a glimpse of Rihanna in the halftime show.

The Super Bowl has provided an electric start in 2023 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia slug it out for supremacy in Arizona.

The teams are putting on a spectacle with points aplenty and a tight game in store for the remainder of the evening, but could they be on the way to making history?

Of course, they remain way short of the highest-scoring Super Bowl in history, but their trajectory suggests they could actually go all the way and score more points tonight than in any Super Bowl in history – but what is the target?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the highest-scoring Super Bowl in history.

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in history?

The highest-scoring Super Bowl in history came in 1995 as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 for a combined total of 75 points.

The 29-year record stands firm but came under severe threat from the Eagles in 2018 as they ran out 41-33 winners over Tom Brady's New England Patriots thanks to a masterpiece display from Nick Foles.

The 49ers also boast the record for the most points scored by an individual team in the Super Bowl with an immense tally of 55 in the 1990 showpiece game.

They obliterated the Denvers Broncos, who replied with just 10 points on a sorry night for the franchise.

