Netball Super League 2024 on TV: Schedule, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to Netball Super League 2024 TV coverage, including channels and live stream details.
Elite netball action has returned, with the Netball Super League up and running for another season in 2024.
Reigning champions Loughborough Lightning will be determined to go all the way once more following their triumph over London Pulse in the 2023 grand final.
Team Bath are the most successful team in the competition with five triumphs under their belt, though they haven't won the competition since 2013.
The Netball Super League title has bounced between (Manchester) Thunder and Lightning in the last four years – can anyone force their way into contention this time around?
Fans will be delighted to see more regular free-to-air TV coverage of matches throughout the season, and we've got the full round-up below.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Netball Super League 2024.
When is the Netball Super League 2024?
The Netball Super League 2024 starts on Saturday 17th February 2024.
The tournament draws to a close with the grand final on Saturday 29th June 2024.
How to watch Netball Super League 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Netball Super League 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer for free.
One match per week will be shown live on YouTube, with occasional games shown on Sky Sports Arena.
Netball Super League 2024 TV schedule
All UK time.
Netball Super League Sky Sports TV schedule
- R2: Saturday 24th February – Saracens Mavericks v Leeds Rhinos
- R3: Friday 1st March – London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning
- R4: Friday 8th March – Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder
- R5: Friday 15th March – Manchester Thunder v Surrey Storm
- R6: Friday 22nd March – Leeds Rhinos v London Pulse
- R7: Friday 29th March – Strathclyde Sirens v Loughborough Lightning
- R8: Sunday 7th April – Saracens Mavericks v Manchester Thunder
- R9: Friday 12th April – Team Bath v Cardiff Dragons
Netball Super League BBC iPlayer TV schedule
- R2: Saturday 24th February – Loughborough Lightning v Team Bath
- R3: Friday 1st March – Team Bath v Severn Stars
- R4: Saturday 9th March – Surrey Storm v Cardiff Dragons
- R5: Saturday 16th March – Loughborough Lightning v Leeds Rhinos
- R6: Saturday 23rd March – Manchester Thunder v Loughborough Lightning
- R7: Saturday 30th March – Cardiff Dragons v London Pulse
- R8: Friday 5th April – London Pulse v Strathclyde Sirens
- R9: Saturday 13th April – Manchester Thunder v Leeds Rhinos
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.