Team Bath are the most successful team in the competition with five triumphs under their belt, though they haven't won the competition since 2013.

The Netball Super League title has bounced between (Manchester) Thunder and Lightning in the last four years – can anyone force their way into contention this time around?

Fans will be delighted to see more regular free-to-air TV coverage of matches throughout the season, and we've got the full round-up below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Netball Super League 2024.

When is the Netball Super League 2024?

The Netball Super League 2024 starts on Saturday 17th February 2024.

The tournament draws to a close with the grand final on Saturday 29th June 2024.

How to watch Netball Super League 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Netball Super League 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer for free.

One match per week will be shown live on YouTube, with occasional games shown on Sky Sports Arena.

Netball Super League 2024 TV schedule

All UK time.

Netball Super League Sky Sports TV schedule

R2: Saturday 24th February – Saracens Mavericks v Leeds Rhinos

R3: Friday 1st March – London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning

R4: Friday 8th March – Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder

R5: Friday 15th March – Manchester Thunder v Surrey Storm

R6: Friday 22nd March – Leeds Rhinos v London Pulse

R7: Friday 29th March – Strathclyde Sirens v Loughborough Lightning

R8: Sunday 7th April – Saracens Mavericks v Manchester Thunder

R9: Friday 12th April – Team Bath v Cardiff Dragons

Netball Super League BBC iPlayer TV schedule

R2: Saturday 24th February – Loughborough Lightning v Team Bath

R3: Friday 1st March – Team Bath v Severn Stars

R4: Saturday 9th March – Surrey Storm v Cardiff Dragons

R5: Saturday 16th March – Loughborough Lightning v Leeds Rhinos

R6: Saturday 23rd March – Manchester Thunder v Loughborough Lightning

R7: Saturday 30th March – Cardiff Dragons v London Pulse

R8: Friday 5th April – London Pulse v Strathclyde Sirens

R9: Saturday 13th April – Manchester Thunder v Leeds Rhinos

