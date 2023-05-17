McGregor was defeated by Dustin Poirer twice in 2021, the second occasion saw McGregor fracture his tibia and fibula, and he appeared to retire from the sport for the fourth time in his career in August 2022 with a classically cryptic Instagram post.

Conor McGregor has enjoyed his longest retirement to date, but those days appear to be drawing to a close with increasing reports swirling around a UFC comeback bout in 2023.

However, the 34-year-old Irishman appears to be closing in on a return showdown against Michael Chandler who, despite being three years older than McGregor, has continued to rack up the fights under his belt in recent years.

When is Conor McGregor's next fight?

McGregor looks set to make a comeback to fight Chandler in the second half of 2023, given that we're already into May, a formal announcement could be near, although McGregor is Notorious by name, notorious by nature when it comes to predictability.

UFC boss Dana White said: “I think that’s the fight that people want to see right now. I think that’s an exciting fight. Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other [during filming of The Ultimate Fighter], and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show.

"They do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened, and I’m getting old – I would have been in there sooner back in the day, but [it wasn’t] good.”

White's most recent comment on the potential showdown came in May 2023. When asked about the status of the bout, he responded bluntly: "I don’t know... [UFC] will be working very hard to put the fight together."

