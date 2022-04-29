Billed as the biggest ever fight in women's boxing, Taylor will be challenged by Amanda Serrano in an attempted coup to capture all four major world titles.

The biggest threat to Katie Taylor's stranglehold on the women's lightweight division comes to fruition this weekend.

Irish star Taylor is undefeated in her professional career to date, but the lightweight star will be pitted against a multi-division champion in the ever-changing shape of Serrano.

The Puerto Rican star boasts the world record for winning nine major world titles across seven different weight divisions, proving her unrivalled versatility.

Fans around the world will be intrigued to see whether she is the fighter who can dislodge Taylor from her lofty perch.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of TV and live streaming options to watch the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight live.

What TV channel is Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano?

Fans can tune in to watch Taylor and Serrano's showdown live via online streaming giant DAZN.

DAZN doesn't boast a terrestrial TV channel, but you can use the live stream details below to sign up and cast the action to your smart TV.

Watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live stream

You can sign up to DAZN for £7.99 per month which includes full coverage of the Taylor vs Serrano fight.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish, wherever you are.

What time is Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano?

TV coverage of Taylor vs Serrano starts from 12:30am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 1st May 2022 and will run late for British fans.

For more details, check out ring walk times and more in our Taylor vs Serrano time and date guide or see the full list of fights on the Taylor vs Serrano undercard.

