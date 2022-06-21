How to watch Sky Sports

It used to be the case that watching Sky Sports required a lengthy and binding contract, but now there are more ways than ever to get your fix of sporting content without being locked into a contract. If you sign up for a Sky Sports pass via NOW (formerly NOW TV), then it's possible to get short-term passes by the day, or week. This is ideal if you have one or two events in mind, but don't want to pay for Sky Sports subscription year-round.

Sky Sports is the home of Premier League football and Formula One, as well as world-class rugby, cricket and golf. For sports fans, it's a must-have. Here's our complete guide to tuning in to Sky Sports for the latest sporting fixtures and events.

However, if you know you're going to be watching fixtures every weekend, a Sky Sports package might be more cost-effective. Check out our guide to all the best Sky Sports offers available this month.

What's on Sky Sports?

There's a wealth of top-class sport on Sky Sports, with the very best football, rugby, racing and more all on display.

There's another exciting Premier League season just around the corner, with footballing titans set to lock horns. Liverpool has already bolstered their squad in the out-season and will be the favourites to challenge Manchester City for the title again in the 2022/23 season. Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag's arrival means the start of a new era at Manchester United and Antonio Conte is looking to push on to bigger things with the strongest-looking Spurs side in years.

Elsewhere the Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Cricket channels serve up the best of their respective sports as part of the 11-channel sporting roster.

To get Sky TV plus Sky Sports with all 11 channels, packages start at £42 per month. However, there are ways to save on this in some circumstances — if you also want a phone, or Sky broadband, for example.

Buy Sky TV with Sky Sports from £42 per month

If you just want Formula One, you can bag Sky Sports F1 as an add-on for just £18 per month with a Sky Q subscription.

Browse all Sky Sports packages

How to watch Sky Sports

You can access Sky Sports through a Sky TV box, which is installed in your house by Sky if you take on a package. There is usually a set-up fee for this but — increasingly — a satellite dish is no longer needed, with the latest Sky boxes using an internet connection instead. However, this is reliant on you having a passable home broadband speed.

Of course, there's now also the option to get Sky Glass, which rolls your box and television and subwoofer into one handy package. This means there's no mess of wires in your living room and all your entertainment is in one place.

The other main way to access Sky Sports is through NOW, which used to be known as NOW TV. This is also via the internet, but NOW allows for short-term subscriptions, making it a more flexible option than getting a Sky Q box or Sky Glass.

Advertisement

For more great offers on sporting content, take a look at our BT Sport offers guide. Or, for more on streaming take a look at our best streaming device round-up or head over to our guide on how to watch Disney Plus offline.