How to watch and live stream Burnley v Spurs in the Premier League
Everything you need to know about the Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime...
Burnley come to this Premier League game after an impressive run of three games - taking a point from a rejuvenated Manchester United in a thrilling 2-2 draw, another draw against Southampton and 3-1 away win against a decent Brighton and Hove Albion side. At home, they may fancy their chances of causing an upset against Spurs, although on paper they are very much the underdogs still going into this game.
Tottenham are on equally good form, despite having been without big names for the past few weeks, they managed to grind out important victories in the Premier League that have kept them within touching distance of both Liverpool and Manchester City. Their confidence will have been further buoyed after a resounding 3-0 home win over German league leaders Dortmund in the Champions League - before enjoying a 10 day break from all competitions.
The North London team will also be hoping that their star striker Harry Kane will be able to rejoin the team for this fixture - with other injured players like Dele Alli not far behind as the team prepares for a final push to stay in contention for the league, and go as far as they can in Europe.
Expect a keenly fought contest, but Spurs should come away with the points.
What time is the Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur game?
Burnley against Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 23rd February 2019.
How to watch Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Where is the game being played?
The game will be played at Turf Moor, Burnley on Saturday 23rd February.
