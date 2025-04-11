All 95 players will play two rounds, but only the top 50 – including ties – will make it through to the third and fourth rounds.

Of course, this means the cut line changes each year, the benchmark for making it through is not static, everyone must bring their best form to the course or risk falling foul of the sifting process.

2023 champion Jon Rahm is among the high-profile players in some degree of peril following a messy three-over opening round at Augusta on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the projected cut line for the Masters in 2025.

The Masters 2025 projected cut line

After the first round, DataGolf.com has projected a 39.5 per cent chance of the cut line standing at three-over, meaning all players below that line would be eliminated.

It also predicts a 29.6 per cent chance of the cut line dropping to four-over by the end of the second round, and an 18.5 per cent chance of it rising to two-under.

Prior to the second round, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Højgaard and Billy Horschel are in the most danger.

The Masters cut line history

The cut line has taken a six-stroke swing in recent years, with last year's tournament dropping down to six-over and the 2020 edition coming in at a highly-competitive par score cut.

The average over the last 15 years is 3.66-over, effectively four-over par.

2024: +6

2023: +3

2022: +4

2021: +3

2020: E

2019: +3

2018: +5

2017: +6

2016: +6

2015: +2

2014: +4

2013: +4

2012: +5

2011: +1

2010: +3

