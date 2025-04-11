The Masters 2025 projected cut line: What score do players need to make the cut?
Avoiding the cut is top of everyone's agenda at Augusta National.
You can't win the Masters on Friday, but you can lose it.
After all the hype, noise, speculation, intrigue and preparation, the worst-case scenario for every golfer is to be sent packing by Friday night.
All 95 players will play two rounds, but only the top 50 – including ties – will make it through to the third and fourth rounds.
Of course, this means the cut line changes each year, the benchmark for making it through is not static, everyone must bring their best form to the course or risk falling foul of the sifting process.
2023 champion Jon Rahm is among the high-profile players in some degree of peril following a messy three-over opening round at Augusta on Thursday.
RadioTimes.com brings you the projected cut line for the Masters in 2025.
The Masters 2025 projected cut line
After the first round, DataGolf.com has projected a 39.5 per cent chance of the cut line standing at three-over, meaning all players below that line would be eliminated.
It also predicts a 29.6 per cent chance of the cut line dropping to four-over by the end of the second round, and an 18.5 per cent chance of it rising to two-under.
Prior to the second round, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Højgaard and Billy Horschel are in the most danger.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Masters cut line history
The cut line has taken a six-stroke swing in recent years, with last year's tournament dropping down to six-over and the 2020 edition coming in at a highly-competitive par score cut.
The average over the last 15 years is 3.66-over, effectively four-over par.
- 2024: +6
- 2023: +3
- 2022: +4
- 2021: +3
- 2020: E
- 2019: +3
- 2018: +5
- 2017: +6
- 2016: +6
- 2015: +2
- 2014: +4
- 2013: +4
- 2012: +5
- 2011: +1
- 2010: +3
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.