Rory McIlroy begins his assault on the title in the evening alongside Swedish rising star Ludvig Åberg, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler goes in the afternoon.

The penultimate trio of Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood will be sure to capture plenty of attention.

RadioTimes.com brings you The Masters 2025 tee times.

The Masters 2025 tee times

All UK time.

Round One

12:40pm - Davis Riley (US), Patton Kizzire (US)

12:51pm - Kevin Yu (Tpe), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1:02pm - Mike Weir (Can), Michael Kim (US), Cameron Young (US)

1:13pm - Zach Johnson (US), Joe Highsmith (US), Chris Kirk (US)

1:24pm - Danny Willett (Eng), Nico Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)

1:35pm - Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris (US), Noah Kent (US)

1:52pm - Cameron Smith (Aus), J.T. Poston (US), Aaron Rai (Eng)

2:03pm - Fred Couples (US), Harris English (US), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

2:14pm - Corey Conners (Can), Brian Harman (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

2:25pm - Patrick Reed (US), Max Greyserman (US), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

2:36pm - Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Billy Horschel (US), Nick Dunlap (US)

2:47pm - Collin Morikawa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

2:58pm - Phil Mickelson (US), Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley (US)

3:15pm - Scottie Scheffler (US), Justin Thomas (US), Jose Luis Ballester (Esp)

3:26pm - Jordan Spieth (US), Tom Kim (Kor), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

3:37pm - Tony Finau (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Thomas Detry (Bel)

3:48pm - Cam Davis (Aus), Rafael Campos (Pur), Austin Eckroat (US)

3:59pm - Angel Cabrera (Arg), Laurie Canter (Eng), Adam Schenk (US)

4:10pm - Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Brian Campbell (US)

4:21pm - Bubba Watson (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Evan Beck (US)

4:38pm - Tom Hoge (US), Matt McCarty (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

4:49pm - Charl Schwartzel (SA), Denny McCarthy (US), Hiroshi Tai (Sin)

5:00pm - Max Homa (US), Justin Rose (Eng), JJ Spaun (US)

5:11pm - Dustin Johnson (US), Nick Taylor (Can), Justin Hastings (Cay)

5:22pm - Sergio Garcia (Esp), Lucas Glover (US), Daniel Berger (US)

5:33pm - Patrick Cantlay (US), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

5:50pm - Brooks Koepka (US), Russell Henley (US), Sungjae Im (Kor)

6:01pm - Adam Scott (Aus), Xander Schauffele (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

6:12pm - Rory McIlroy (NI), Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Akshay Bhatia (US)

6:23pm - Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

6:34pm - Jon Rahm (Esp), Wyndham Clark (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

6:45pm - Sahith Theegala (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sam Burns (US)

Round Two

12:40pm - Rafael Campos (Pur), Cameron Davis (Aus), Austin Eckroat (US)

12:51pm - Angel Cabrera (Arg), Laurie Canter (Eng), Adam Schenk (US)

1:02pm - Brian Campbell (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

1:13pm - Evan Beck (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Bubba Watson (US)

1:24pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Tom Hoge (US), Matt McCarty (US)

1:35pm - Denny McCarthy (US), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Hiroshi Tai (Sgp)

1:52pm - Max Homa (US), Justin Rose (Eng), JJ Spaun (US)

2:03pm - Justin Hastings (Cay), Dustin Johnson (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

2:14pm - Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Esp), Lucas Glover (US)

2:25pm - Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den)

2:36pm - Russell Henley (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Brooks Koepka (US)

2:47pm - Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

2:58pm - Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Akshay Bhatia (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

3:15pm - Bryson DeChambeau (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

3:26pm - Wyndham Clark (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jon Rahm (Esp)

3:37pm - Sam Burns (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sahith Theegala (US)

3:48pm - Patton Kizzire (US), Davis Riley (US)

3:59pm - Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Chun-An Yu (Tai)

4:10pm - Michael Kim (US), Mike Weir (Can), Cameron Young (US)

4:21pm - Joe Highsmith (US), Zach Johnson (US), Chris Kirk (US)

4:38pm - Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

4:49pm - Noah Kent (US), Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris (US)

5:00pm - JT Poston (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)

5:11pm - Fred Couples (US), Harris English (US), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

5:22pm - Corey Conners (Can), Brian Harman (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

5:33pm - Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Max Greyserman (US), Patrick Reed (US)

5:50pm - Nick Dunlap (US), Billy Horschel (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

6:01pm - Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Collin Morikawa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

6:12pm - Keegan Bradley (US), Jason Day (Aus), Phil Mickelson (US)

6:23pm - Jose Luis Ballester (Esp), Scottie Scheffler (US), Justin Thomas (US)

6:34pm - Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Jordan Spieth (US)

6:45pm - Thomas Detry (Bel), Tony Finau (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

