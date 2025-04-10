Fans can tune in for extensive highlights every day to stay in touch with the latest developments, with a morning round-up show on Sky Sports.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Masters highlights in 2025.

How to watch The Masters 2025 highlights

Sky Sports will broadcast a 90-minute highlights show of the previous day's action each day at 8:30am starting on Friday 11th April 2025 with first-round highlights.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Are The Masters highlights on BBC in 2025?

No. The BBC aired at least partial coverage from Augusta National every year since 1967, despite becoming a highlights-only broadcaster from 2020 onwards.

However, BBC officials walked away from a deal to continue showing highlights from 2023 onwards, reportedly due to cost-cutting measures.

Sky announced an extension to its rights deal during the 2022 tournament.

