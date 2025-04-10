Many events such as the FA Cup final, major international football tournaments and Wimbledon find themselves on a short list of occasions preserved on free-to-air television, but The Masters does not boast such protected status.

As of 2020, BBC became a highlights-only broadcaster of The Masters as Sky Sports moved in to hoover up extensive, exclusive coverage – but what coverage does the BBC have on TV and radio this time around?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on BBC's current status with regards to The Masters.

Is The Masters coverage on BBC in 2025?

Unfortunately, there will be no live TV coverage or highlights on BBC in 2025.

The BBC aired at least partial coverage from Augusta National every year since 1967, despite becoming a highlights-only broadcaster from 2020 onwards.

However, BBC officials walked away from a deal to continue showing highlights from 2023 onwards, reportedly due to cost-cutting measures.

Sky announced an extension to its rights deal during the 2022 tournament.

The Masters 2025 on BBC radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all four rounds of The Masters across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.

The action will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website or BBC Sounds app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

