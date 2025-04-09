Fans can listen to live coverage of all the action throughout the four-day event across BBC platforms in 2025, and we have all the details below.

Scottie Scheffler is aiming to defend his crown but faces stern competition from a bristling chasing pack, including Rory McIlroy, who enters the contest in terrific form.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for The Masters 2025.

The Masters 2025 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all four rounds of The Masters across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.

The action will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website or BBC Sounds app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to The Masters 2025 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

