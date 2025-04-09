The Masters 2025 radio coverage: Listen to every round live on radio and online
Your complete guide to radio coverage live from Augusta National.
Augusta National may be a picture-perfect golfing nirvana, but you don't need to be able to see the drama to feel every moment of it.
Live sport on radio remains a popular way to soak up all the drama from any given match or tournament: The Masters is no exception.
Fans can listen to live coverage of all the action throughout the four-day event across BBC platforms in 2025, and we have all the details below.
Scottie Scheffler is aiming to defend his crown but faces stern competition from a bristling chasing pack, including Rory McIlroy, who enters the contest in terrific form.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for The Masters 2025.
The Masters 2025 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all four rounds of The Masters across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.
The action will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website or BBC Sounds app.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Listen to The Masters 2025 online
Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.