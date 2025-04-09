Scheffler is the outstanding world No. 1 on the PGA Tour, but Rory McIlroy's form has caught the eye going into this edition of The Masters.

The Northern Irishman has recorded a victory, top-10 and top-15 finishes in his last three outings, and by his own admission to BBC Sport, he said: "I don't feel like I've ever been in better form coming into this week."

TV coverage will be extensive throughout the week in the UK, starting on Thursday and boiling to a head this Sunday evening.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Masters 2025.

When is The Masters 2025?

The Masters 2025 tees off on Thursday 10th April 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 13th April 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch The Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports from 2pm on Thursday and Friday and 3pm over the weekend days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The Masters 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 10th April

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Friday 11th April

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Saturday 12th April

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Sunday 13th April

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

