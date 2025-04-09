The Masters 2025 on TV: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Masters tees off this week at Augusta National with two standout contenders ready to do battle at Augusta National – and it's all live on TV and online throughout the week.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has won two of the last three editions and is aiming to secure the sixth major of his career, four years on from his maiden triumph.
Scheffler is the outstanding world No. 1 on the PGA Tour, but Rory McIlroy's form has caught the eye going into this edition of The Masters.
The Northern Irishman has recorded a victory, top-10 and top-15 finishes in his last three outings, and by his own admission to BBC Sport, he said: "I don't feel like I've ever been in better form coming into this week."
TV coverage will be extensive throughout the week in the UK, starting on Thursday and boiling to a head this Sunday evening.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Masters 2025.
When is The Masters 2025?
The Masters 2025 tees off on Thursday 10th April 2025.
The tournament will run until Sunday 13th April 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.
How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch The Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports from 2pm on Thursday and Friday and 3pm over the weekend days.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
The Masters 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Thursday 10th April
- From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW
Friday 11th April
- From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW
Saturday 12th April
- From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW
Sunday 13th April
- From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.