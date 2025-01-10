The Masters 2025 prize money confirmed
A full round-up of the prize money to be won at The Masters 2025.
Winning The Masters is about prestige, glory, honour and, let's face it, a massive January payday to kick start the new year.
A terrific cast made up of the world's top 16 players will set their sights on the iconic trophy, but only one will hoist it high by Sunday evening.
Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed his record-extending eighth title in last year's edition, though he has withdrawn from the competition this year on medical grounds.
Progression at The Masters is a lucrative business, with each round seeing the prize money ratchet up to a new level.
There's a chunky prize pot of more than £1 million to be carved up and distributed between the 16, but who will claim the largest slice?
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of The Masters 2025 prize money.
The Masters 2025 prize money
- Winner: £350,000
- Runner-up: £140,000
- Semi-finals: £75,000
- Quarter-finals: £40,000
- Last 16: £25,000
- High break: £15,000
Total: £1,015,000
How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of The Masters 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
