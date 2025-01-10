Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed his record-extending eighth title in last year's edition, though he has withdrawn from the competition this year on medical grounds.

Progression at The Masters is a lucrative business, with each round seeing the prize money ratchet up to a new level.

There's a chunky prize pot of more than £1 million to be carved up and distributed between the 16, but who will claim the largest slice?

The Masters 2025 prize money

Winner: £350,000

Runner-up: £140,000

Semi-finals: £75,000

Quarter-finals: £40,000

Last 16: £25,000

High break: £15,000

Total: £1,015,000

How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

