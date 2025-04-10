It's not a new feature of golf's finest competition, it's a tradition that causes frustration each year and shows no signs of changing.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Masters blackout.

Why is The Masters not on TV? Blackout rules explained

Organisers of the tournament boast a strict set of rules for patrons at the event, with a ban on phones and electronic devices such as cameras and radios, foldable chairs with armrests and pre-bought alcohol among the policies designed to preserve a certain atmosphere and 'feel' around the grounds at Augusta National.

On top of those rules, broadcasters must also play by a specific set of regulations, including a broadcast blackout.

Play begins around lunchtime in the UK, but fans will not be able to watch around six hours of live coverage until the blackout restrictions lift.

Each day, only a select number of featured groups are able to be shown live until the ban ends at approximately 7:30pm in the UK, when full coverage begins.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who will play in The Masters featured groups?

Featured groups – Thursday 11th April

All UK time.

2:47pm – Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

3:15pm – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

6:12pm – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

6:34pm – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.