The grass is cut, golden sun is painting the fairways, the water is sparkling and the world's finest golfers are readying themselves at Augusta National – but the cameras are not rolling.

Ad

Yes, it's that time of year again, that bittersweet moment when The Masters begins, but you can't watch most of it live unless you're a lucky patron inside the grounds.

It's not a new feature of golf's finest competition, it's a tradition that causes frustration each year and shows no signs of changing.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Masters blackout.

Why is The Masters not on TV? Blackout rules explained

Organisers of the tournament boast a strict set of rules for patrons at the event, with a ban on phones and electronic devices such as cameras and radios, foldable chairs with armrests and pre-bought alcohol among the policies designed to preserve a certain atmosphere and 'feel' around the grounds at Augusta National.

On top of those rules, broadcasters must also play by a specific set of regulations, including a broadcast blackout.

Play begins around lunchtime in the UK, but fans will not be able to watch around six hours of live coverage until the blackout restrictions lift.

Each day, only a select number of featured groups are able to be shown live until the ban ends at approximately 7:30pm in the UK, when full coverage begins.

All UK time.

  • 2:47pm – Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
  • 3:15pm – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)
  • 6:12pm – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
  • 6:34pm – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Michael PottsSport Editor

Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.

Ad
Ad
Ad