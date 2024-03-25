Reigning champion Jon Rahm will return to a potentially frosty reception after leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last December.

LIV Golf players are able to compete in the four majors, including The Masters, but remain banned from participation in PGA Tour events.

Rahm will form the likely front pack, alongside Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, while fellow LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka will also return for The Masters.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and timings for The Masters 2024.

When is The Masters 2024?

The Masters begins on Thursday 11th April 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 14th April 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

Televised play will begin around 2pm in the UK.

The Masters 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 11th April

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 12th April

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 13th April

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 8pm on Main Event

Sunday 14th April

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 7pm on Main Event

What are the The Masters 2024 tee times?

Players are expected to tee off around 1pm UK time (8am local time) at The Masters.

Exact tee times are usually confirmed two days before the first day of the tournament, meaning we should know more about this year's tee times on Tuesday 9th April.

Check out the official website for The Masters for the very latest on specific tee times.

