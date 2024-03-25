When is The Masters golf 2024? Schedule, UK start times and tee times latest
The Masters 2024 is approaching, with the finest golf players in the world set to descend on Augusta National.
The Masters is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, one for the golf lovers and casual sports fans alike.
Augusta National in full bloom may be the most spectacular surroundings for any major sporting event on the planet. Fans will hope for a competition to match.
Reigning champion Jon Rahm will return to a potentially frosty reception after leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last December.
LIV Golf players are able to compete in the four majors, including The Masters, but remain banned from participation in PGA Tour events.
Rahm will form the likely front pack, alongside Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, while fellow LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka will also return for The Masters.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and timings for The Masters 2024.
When is The Masters 2024?
The Masters begins on Thursday 11th April 2024.
The tournament runs until Sunday 14th April 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.
Televised play will begin around 2pm in the UK.
The Masters 2024 schedule
All UK time.
Thursday 11th April
From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Friday 12th April
From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Saturday 13th April
From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 8pm on Main Event
Sunday 14th April
From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 7pm on Main Event
What are the The Masters 2024 tee times?
Players are expected to tee off around 1pm UK time (8am local time) at The Masters.
Exact tee times are usually confirmed two days before the first day of the tournament, meaning we should know more about this year's tee times on Tuesday 9th April.
Check out the official website for The Masters for the very latest on specific tee times.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.