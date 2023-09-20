Former team captain Catriona Matthews oversaw back-to-back victories and new captain Suzann Pettersen will be determined to maintain the hot streak for Europe.

Golf stars will flock to Casares, near Malaga on the south coast of Spain, to compete for glory this year, with the match play format set to throw up plenty of drama once again.

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis will be keen to restore US pride in this edition as Europe bear down on their first three-tournament winning streak since the competition began in 1990.

Solheim Cup 2023 on TV

You can watch the Solheim Cup live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Solheim Cup 2023 TV schedule

All UK times.

Friday 22nd September

Round 1 – From 6am and 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Thursday 23rd September

Round 2 – From 6am and 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 24th September

Round 3 – From 9am on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

