However, despite scooping 43 professional titles since turning pro in 2007, including 28 PGA Tour titles, he is suffering from a well-documented drought at the top level.

McIlroy has gone more than a decade without holding a Masters title. In that time, players have risen up to claim the top honours, while McIlroy has seen his counter stuck on four.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details of Rory McIlroy's last major win.

When did Rory McIlroy last win a major golf tournament??

Rory McIlroy's last golf major championship win came in 2014, meaning he is currently on an 11-year major drought.

His most recent major victory came in the 2014 PGA Championship, when he avoided a final-round scare at Valhalla to secure his second title in the tournament with a 16-under final score, one stroke ahead of Phil Mickelson.

McIlroy's first major arrived in 2011, when he won the US Open with another 16-under final score, eight strokes clear of the pack.

He went on to claim his first PGA Championship in 2012, also by eight strokes, with the competition disrupted by gusts and inclement weather.

His third triumph came at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club as he won the 2014 Open, just two weeks before securing what would be his last major for more than a decade at the PGA Championship.

