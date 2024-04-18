The US superstar has racked up almost double the points of nearest competitor Rory McIlroy, who will aim to bounce back from a disappointing showing at The Masters.

Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Viktor Hovland will all form the chasing pack.

Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg will be keen to strike while the iron is hot and move up the charts.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch RBC Heritage 2024.

When is RBC Heritage 2024?

RBC Heritage begins on Thursday 18th April 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 21st April 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch RBC Heritage 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of RBC Heritage 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

RBC Heritage 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 18th April

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 19th April

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 20th April

From 4pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 8pm on Main Event

Sunday 21st April

From 4pm on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and 7pm on Main Event

