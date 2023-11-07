Final team pairings are yet to be confirmed, but we do have the full list of players involved in the competition, as well as a run-through of the format.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the players, drivers, teams and format ahead of the Netflix Cup.

Netflix Cup players and F1 drivers

F1 drivers

Alex Albon (Williams)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

PGA players

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Do we know the Netflix Cup teams yet?

Team pairings have not been confirmed yet. However, each pair will consist of an F1 driver and a PGA Tour star.

We will update this page once the teams have been revealed.

Netflix Cup format

The format of the Netflix Cup is a simple one. The four pairs will play eight holes at the Wynn Golf Club.

It will be scored in a matchplay format, though we don't know whether it will be a foursomes or fourballs round.

Foursomes are matches where pairs use the same ball and alternate their shots, while fourballs format means each player has his own ball.

The pair with the lowest score per hole will score a point. The two pairs with the most points after eight holes will proceed to the final hole, where the winners of the final hole will be crowned champions of the Netflix Cup.

How to watch and live stream the Netflix Cup 2023 in the UK

The Netflix Cup will be hosted from 11pm UK time on Tuesday 14th November 2024.

It's hardly a secret that the Netflix Cup will be shown live on *drumroll* Netflix in the UK.

You can sign up for Netflix from just £4.99 a month. All Netflix subscribers will be able to tune in for the event without any additional passes.

Users can tune into Netflix on a range of devices, from smart TVs and laptops to smartphones and tablets.

Where is the Netflix Cup 2023 held?

The Netflix Cup 2023 is held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The location is ideal for the drivers who will roll straight into F1 mode ahead of the big race.

