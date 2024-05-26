"I am at a loss for words. The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan told reporters that the PGA "don't know the circumstances around Grayson's passing" at this point, and no cause of death has yet been given.

Grayson Murray and his fiancee Christiana Michael Reaves/Getty Images

News of Murray's death came one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge event on Friday due to illness.

Murray's management company GSE Worldwide said in a statement: "We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but out heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time."

Murray was born in October 1993 and had a very successful youth golfing career, winning three straight Junior World Championships from 2006 to 2008. He first qualified for the PGA Tour in 2016, at the age of 22.

He won two titles across his career, one in 2017 at the Barbasol Championship, and another at the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this year.

World number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, said in a tribute: "Obviously the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them.

"I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so and there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I'm thinking about his family."