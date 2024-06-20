Max Verstappen leads the pack, as expected, but has faced increased competition over the last month or so with a range of race winners.

Despite a double DNF in Canada last time out, Ferrari have made gains in 2024, while McLaren look sharp with Lando Norris at the helm and Mercedes have shown increased performance lately.

All of this adds up to an exciting summer of racing, with neutral fans hoping for more fighting at the front across Europe.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd June 2024.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the Spanish Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Spanish Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 21st June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 22nd June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 23rd June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

