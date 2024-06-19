Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Formula 1 season returns to Europe for a summer of fun and games across the continent, starting with the Spanish Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen clinched the win out in Canada last time, but renewed vigour and pace from Ferrari and McLaren, coupled with increased hope at Mercedes, suggests we could be in for a terrific middle sector of the campaign.
The Red Bull superstar capitalised on three retirements from the top five drivers in the overall standings at Montreal.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz failed to finish, while under-pressure Red Bull ace Sergio Pérez also recorded a DNF.
Lando Norris maintained momentum for McLaren with a second-place finish, and George Russell secured third after qualifying in pole position.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Spanish Grand Prix date
The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd June 2024 in UK time.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Spanish Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Spanish Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 21st June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 22nd June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 22nd June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
Spanish Grand Prix race time
Sunday 23rd June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV
The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream the Spanish Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
