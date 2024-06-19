The Red Bull superstar capitalised on three retirements from the top five drivers in the overall standings at Montreal.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz failed to finish, while under-pressure Red Bull ace Sergio Pérez also recorded a DNF.

Lando Norris maintained momentum for McLaren with a second-place finish, and George Russell secured third after qualifying in pole position.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd June 2024 in UK time.

Spanish Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Spanish Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 21st June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 22nd June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 22nd June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Spanish Grand Prix race time

Sunday 23rd June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the Spanish Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

