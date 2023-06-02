Max Verstappen is tightening his cool grip on the season, even at this early stage of proceedings.

The Spanish Grand Prix has arrived with another bustling weekend of Formula 1 action to come as the season takes shape.

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has largely been in fine fettle so far this term, too, but a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix weekend has seen the pendulum swing firmly in Verstappen's favour.

Elsewhere on the grid, Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso will be determined to produce a big result on his big homecoming race, while his teammate Lance Stroll will hope to bounce back from his second retirement of 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and storylines to watch ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Spanish Grand Prix 2023 preview

1. The King of Spain returns

Alonso is back. His birthplace of Oviedo may be more than 400 miles away, but try telling the fans in the stands that Alonso's arrival in Barcelona is anything other than a homecoming.

The veteran star may still require a bit of luck to fall his way if he is to triumph for a third time in this race, but his consistency has been sublime in 2023 and if any scraps fall his way, he will gobble them up.

2. Refreshed podium

Alpine's Esteban Ocon will hope to build on his shock podium finish in Monte Carlo.

The French driver enjoyed a terrific weekend in Monaco, culminating in third place. This was only the second time in 2023 that a driver outside of Red Bull or Alonso finished on the podium (after Charles Leclerc finished third in Baku).

3. McLaren rising

McLaren are finally showing signs of life, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished ninth and 10th respectively last time out.

The team have gone backwards in recent times with a series of inconsequential performances and results. Another strong showing in Spain would alter their trajectory for a brighter future.

Spanish Grand Prix 2023 prediction

Once again, it's simply too hard to bet against Verstappen dominating a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

This circuit was a Mercedes stronghold as they won seven of the last eight races here before Verstappen's victory in 2022 signalled the turning of the tide.

It's an all-rounder circuit where, even more so than most tracks, the best car usually wins. Red Bull should sweep up 1-2 here, but as mentioned above, Alonso will be on hand to hoover up any chances that fall into his lap.

RadioTimes.com Spanish GP predicted winner: Max Verstappen

